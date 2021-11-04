Bhopal: The Congress on Thursday asked the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh to take a cue from other states and reduce the VAT on petrol and diesel, following the Centre’s decision to cut the excise duty on the two fuels.Also Read - THESE States Reduce VAT on Petrol, Diesel After Centre’s Excise Duty Cut | Full List Here

In a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh posted a tweet, with the hashtag “Modi hai to mahangai hai”, saying, Thank you Modiji for Rs 5 reduction on petrol after raising the central excise tax by nearly Rs 35 per litre on petrol and diesel. Keep raising it from tomorrow.” Also Read - Breaking LIVE: Excise Duty Cut on Petrol, Diesel Will Give Common Man Relief, Says Amit Shah

The Centre on Wednesday cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by a record Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre, respectively, to help bring down rates from their highest-ever levels, following which some states reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) on the fuels, further bringing down the prices. Also Read - After Centre, These States Bring Festive Cheers to Common Man, Reduce Excise Duty on Petrol and Diesel | Full List Here

Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesman Bhupendra Gupta said the state government should also reduce VAT on the fuels, as the BJP-ruled states of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, and Tripura have done.

Even the BJP’s ally JD(U) in Bihar has reduced the VAT on fuels, he added. Meanwhile, with the Centre’s move to reduce the excise duty on fuels, the prices of petrol and diesel dropped by Rs 6.27 and Rs 12.49 per litre, respectively, in MP’s capital city on Thursday, Bhopal Petrol Pumps Dealers Association secretary Nakul Sharma told PTI.

The prices of petrol and diesel here have come down to Rs 112.54 and Rs 95.39 per litre, respectively, as compared to Rs 118.81 and Rs 107.88 per litre on Wednesday, he said.

After the Centre announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel, a number of state governments followed the suit and took similar steps for their respective states, that included Manipur, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Goa, Karnataka, Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Karnataka reduced the VAT on petrol and diesel.

(With Inputs From PTI)