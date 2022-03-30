New Delhi: Congress, on Wednesday, appointed a new State President, Working Presidents, Treasurer, Vice-Presidents, and approved the proposal of the constitution of the Executive Committee of Manipur Congress with immediate effect.Also Read - TMC Candidate Shatrughan Sinha Plays ‘Dhol”, Dances With Tribal Women During Campaign For Asansol By-Elections | Watch

Keisham Meghachandra Singh has been appointed as the president of the Manipur Congress.

The Grand Old Party of India is in a damage control mode following the drubbing in the recently concluded Assembly elections to the five states, including the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh.

Following the disastrous results, Congress President Sonia Gandhi had asked the PCC chiefs of the five states to resign—Ajay Kumar Lallu in Uttar Pradesh, Navjot Singh Sidhu in Punjab, Ganesh Godiyal in Uttarakhand, Girish Chodankar in Goa, and Nameirakpam Loken Singh in Manipur—just two days after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) held a brainstorming session to revive the party’s fortunes.

The dismal show of Congress in the Assembly Elections has further shrunk its footprint as it now has governments only in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and is a very small player in the coalition governments in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.