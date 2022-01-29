Jaipur: The Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government on Saturday sacked the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Chairman Dr Dharmpal Jarauli for “failing to discharge his duties” in connection with the paper leak during the teachers’ recruitment exam (REET) in September. The government also suspended the Board secretary Arvind Kumar Sengwa in connection with the same paper leak case for the REET examination 2021.Also Read - Alwar Rape Case: Rajasthan Govt Decides To Handover Investigation To CBI

Recently, the Rajasthan government come under fire after police investigations confirmed that the question paper of the REET, held in September last year, was leaked two days before the examination.

In an effort to prevent cheating, the Rajasthan government had shut down internet services in different places across the state on the days when REET was to be held.

In October, Special Operations Group (SOG) team of Rajsthan Police apprehended two people including the prime accused Batti Lal from Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath in connection with the REET 2021 cheating case.

After the irrigualrities emerged in September, the Rajasthan government had suspended an RAS and two RPS officers, along with 13 teachers, education department employees and three police personnel suspecting their involvement in cheating in REET 2021.

Earlier, Rajasthan Police had also arrested five persons for allegedly selling Bluetooth device fitted ‘chappals’ worth Rs 6 lakh to candidates appearing in the exam held to select government school teachers in the state.