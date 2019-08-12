New Delhi: The Ministry of Human Resource Development has come out with a statement in defence of its minister Ramesh Pokhriyal’s statement quoting NASA that speaking computers will become reality due to Sanskrit.

In its statement, the ministry said, “Press reports attributing certain statements to the minister speaking at IIT Bombay convocation have quoted him out of context.

Through the convocation address, the minister was encouraging IIT students to stay back in India and help in strengthening the knowledge economy here. He stated that India has always been a Vishwaguru (global guru), and the ancient Indian texts are repositories of wisdom and knowledge.”

As far as the minister misquoting National Aeronautics Space Administration (NASA), US’ space agency, is concerned, the ministry sought to clarify how Pokhriyal had not quoted a viral hoax. “The Minister is making reference to the Scientific work of NASA scientist Rick Briggs who published an article in American Society of AI Journal. His statement purely quotes scientific work done by a NASA scientist at NASA Ames Research Centre, California.”

Speaking at the 57th convocation of IIT Bombay on Saturday, Pokhriyal had said, “NASA is saying that in the near future if a walking-talking computer will live, then it’ll only be possible because of Sanskrit. NASA is saying this because it’s a scientific language in which words are written exactly the way they are spoken.”

He had also said, “India has had a legacy of providing leadership to the world in the sphere of knowledge and science. IIT students need to ensure that India continues to play this leadership role,” while recalling the contributions of ancient India in the fields of mathematics, medicine and nuclear science.