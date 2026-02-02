Home

‘Reflects PM Modi’s Visionary Leadership…’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta praises Union Budget 2026, calls it next-generation budget

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta praised Union Budget 2026-27, calling it next-generation, saying it boosts jobs, women empowerment, infrastructure, clean energy, and transport while strengthening Delhi’s economic growth.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said that the Union budget 2026-27 provides opportunities for youth, women, the middle class, and presents a clear roadmap for strengthening the country’s economy. While addressing a press conference, the Delhi CM Gupta termed this year’s budget as the next-generation Budget, linking sectors such as health, sports, tourism, and infrastructure directly with employment generation.

She also welcomed the provision for girls’ hostels in every district, saying it will improve access to education and employment for women, including those coming to Delhi from other states.

Seeking to highlight what Delhi will gain from Budget, Rekha Gupta said the national capital will try to benefit maximally from provisions made in it. Citing an increase in special assistance to states for capital transfer for Delhi and Puducherry from Rs 6,275 crore in last budget to Rs 15,380 crore in Budget 2026-27, the Delhi chief minister said her government will benefit from it.

Delhi will also reap benefits of enhanced allocation of Rs 13,611 crore under centrally sponsored schemes as compared to Rs 12,483 crore given for 2025-26, she said.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister also highlighted various schemes announced in the Budget like hostels for girls in every district, clean energy incentives and enhanced funds for central government hospitals in Delhi. Gupta said lakhs of people in Delhi will benefit directly from these announcements.

“The announcement of Delhi-Varanasi high-speed rail corridor will provide a huge impetus to transport infrastructure in Delhi,” she said.

Delhi will also try to benefit from the budget announcement on opening content creator labs at the campuses and associating schools and colleges with it to promote animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC) sector, she added.

