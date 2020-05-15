New Delhi: Dreaded underworld don N Muthappa Rai, who was suffering from brain cancer for the last one year, breathed his last in Bengaluru in the wee hours of Friday, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) has reported. Also Read - Coronavirus in Karnataka: Passengers Refuse Institutional Quarantine, 19 Sent Back to Delhi

Notably, the don, who was admitted in Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road in the city, died at 2:30 AM, sources told PTI.

The 68-year-old, who was born in a Tulu-speaking Bunt family in Dakshin Kannada's Puttur town, entered the world of crime at a very young age. Survived by his two sons, the now-deceased don had arrest warrants issued against him by the Karnataka Police, including murder and conspiracy.

Rai, who also has some films to his credit, was, in 2002, deported to India from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). On arrival, he was questioned by a number of investigating agencies, including the Karnataka Police, but was later acquitted due to lack of evidence.

A film enthusiast, he was also approached by renowned director Ram Gopal Verma who wanted to make a biopic on his life. Actor Vivek Oberoi played the lead role in the said film, which, however, could not release due to production delays.

On being diagnosed with cancer, he withdrew from public life and also resigned from ‘Jaya Karnataka,’ a not-for-profit organisation that aims at improving the quality of life of the people of Karnataka, which he founded.

His last rites are likely to be conducted today itself.