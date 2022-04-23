New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Saturday issued an advisory to private TV channels and asked them to refrain from making false claims, using scandalous headlines. The ministry also called for adherence to provisions of Section 20 of The Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.Also Read - Visit Of Boris Johnson To India – Is UK falling Off From NATO

The advisory from the ministry comes after it found that in the recent past, several Satellite TV channels have covered events and incidents in a manner that appears to be unauthentic, misleading, sensational, and using socially unacceptable language and remarks. Also Read - 'The Butcher': Who is General Aleksandr Dvornikov, The Russian Commander Credited For Turnaround in Ukraine War?

The ministry also took note of how various TV channels have covered the Ukraine-Russian conflict and the incidents in North-West Delhi in particular where TV news content and debates have been found in violation of Programme Code. Also Read - UK To Reopen Embassy In Kyiv Next Week In Show Of Support For Ukraine, Says Boris Johnson In Delhi

Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has today advised private TV news channels against making false claims & using scandalous headlines. Ministry has called for adherence to provisions of Section 20 of The Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995: I&B Ministry — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

While covering the Ukraine-Russia conflict, the ministry found some TV channels making scandalous headlines unrelated to the news item and journalists making unsubstantiated and fabricated claims and using hyperbole in order to incite the audience.

The Ministry said it found in the case of Delhi violence some channels have aired news items with provocative headlines and videos of violence that may incite communal hatred among the communities and disrupt peace and law and order.

Taking note of the recent developments, the Ministry cautioned the private TV channels against broadcasting debates having unparliamentary, provocative and socially unacceptable language, communal remarks and derogatory references which may have a negative psychological impact on viewers and may also incite communal disharmony and disturb the peace at large.

Last week, a violent clash broke out between two communities in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

After going through the recent incident, the ministry strongly advised the television channels to immediately refrain from publishing and transmitting any content which violates the aforementioned provisions of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act 1995 and the rules thereunder.