New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reprimanded Giriraj Singh over his provocative tweet wherein he had targeted JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi for attending an Iftar party. If reports are to be believed, Shah called the Union Minister and directed him to refrain from making ‘such comments’.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar hit back at Singh for giving communal spin to the Iftar party hosted by LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan. “He (Giriraj Singh) does all this so that media makes news out of it,”Nitish said in response to the minister’s tweet.

Besides Shah and Nitish, Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi also rebuked his party colleague saying, “People who never hosted a Holi Milan party are raising questions today.” Furthermore he said,”I am proud to be a Hindu. I take part in Holi programs too, not just Iftar.”

Giriraj Singh had tweeted four photos featuring Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan and his son Chirag Paswan wearing skull caps and attending Iftar parties.

“How beautiful the pictures would have been if fruit only feasts were organised during Navratri with similar affection? Why do we fall behind when it comes to our own practices and religion and ahead in showoff?,” Singh had asked.

Notably, Singh’s sharp attack on Nitish comes days after JD(U)’s opted out of the BJP-led central Cabinet citing lack of “proportionate representation” being offered to the NDA allies.

Earlier in the day, in a sharp retort, JD(U)’s Ashok Chaudhary dubbed Singh as a “hard Hindutva leader” and said he should not be taken seriously.

“Giriraj Singh shouldn’t be taken much seriously as he tries to portray himself as a hard Hindutva leader. We don’t know what he has in mind, but his tongue is only for hard Hindutva,” Chaudhary told reporters.

He also warned Singh and urged him to refrain from commenting against the Bihar Chief Minister.