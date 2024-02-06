Register Live-In Relationships Or Face 6 Month Jail: Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code

The registration process will also require parental consent for individuals below the age of 21 who wish to live together.

The Uttarakhand government has tabled the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill and it requires individuals in live-in relationships to register with district officials or face consequences. This will come into effect once the Uniform Civil Code becomes law. The registration process will also require parental consent for individuals below the age of 21 who wish to live together. Furthermore, the mandatory registration applies not only to residents of Uttarakhand but also to individuals who are in a live-in relationship outside the state.

