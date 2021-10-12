Kerala: The Sabarimala shrine situated in Pathanamthitta District of Kerala has been famous among the devotees. Recently, the temple has prepared to open its doors to devotees for the pilgrim season beginning with Mandala Makaravilakku on November 16, 2021. In order to curb the covid cases, the Kerala Govt along with the temple administration has issued new rules to check the further spread of the deadly coronavirus infection.Also Read - Kerala Issues Guidelines, Makes RT-PCR Test Report Mandatory For Devotees Visiting Sabarimala During Pilgrim Season

To ease the devotees for witnessing the darshan of the Sabarimala temple, you can book a Virtual Q on the official website of the temple which is at sabarimalaonline.org. A devotee needs to provide details such as email ID, phone number, ID proof, and scanned photograph to book for the Sabarimala Virtual Q ticket.

Here are the steps required to book for the Sabarimala Virtual Q ticket

Visit the official website of Sabarimala temple which is at sabarimalaonline.org.

If you have earlier registered, then just login into the account using the credentials. If not, then ‘Register’ first, present at the right side of the website.

Enter the necessary information such as name, date of birth, address, country, zip code, identity proof, scanned photograph, and a phone number(functional).

Now add the email id and create a password. Confirm your password by typing the password again.

Tick the box which says I agree to the Terms and Conditions.

Now click on the “Continue” button.

You will receive an OTP on the given phone number.

Now verify the account by providing the OTP.

Now choose the temple visit day.

Click on the submit button to book your Sabarimala Virtual Q ticket.

COVID rules for devotees visiting the Sabarimala temple

Those devotees who have taken both the doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus or have a negative RT PCR report will be permitted to enter the Sabarimala temple. None of the devotees will be permitted to stay at the Sannidhanam after the darshan.

Healthcare service will be available 24x 7 during the festive season of Mandala-Makaravilakku. Devotees, Pilgrims are neither allowed to take forest paths through Erumeli nor the daily route to Sannidhanam through Pulmedu.