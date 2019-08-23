Srinagar: In a bid to check rumour-mongering on WhatsApp groups and keep a vigil on rumour-mongers, Kathua administration has come up with a unique idea of registering groups with concerned station house officer (SHO).

District Magistrate of Kathua Dr Raghav Langer has asked the administrators of social media groups to register their groups with SHO concerned, immediately.

“Each WhatsApp group admin shall immediately enable message uploading status to ‘only admins can send messages’ from today for two months till October 21,” the order by District Magistrate said.

KATHUA: Each WhatsApp group admin shall immediately enable message uploading status to ‘only admins can send messages’ from today for two months till October 21, the order by District Magistrate said https://t.co/Zpvkj0MYqH — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2019

Earlier, the zonal police headquarters of Jammu had appealed to the citizens to use the telephone numbers of police control room and helpline numbers to inform about any rumour monger.

“Appeal to the citizens to use PCR Jammu telephone nos. 0191-2542001, 2542000, 2560401, 2544581 and helpline nos. 2560244 & 100 for information regarding any rumour monger or person spreading malicious content,” said the zonal police headquarters.

The release said that the citizens may otherwise contact the nearby Police Station or Police Post who have been instructed to act promptly without any delay against such elements.