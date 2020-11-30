New Delhi: A day after Congress attacked PM Modi over his visit to vaccine facilities amid ongoing farmers’ protests, senior party leader Anand Sharma showered praises on the prime minister and asserted that his visit was a recognition of Indian scientists and their work to produce vaccines for coronavirus. Notably, Anand Sharma was part of the group of 23 Congress leaders who wrote the “dissent letter” that had caused a rift within the party in August. Also Read - PM Modi to Interact with Three More COVID-19 Vaccine Developing Teams on Monday

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi visit to Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila was a recognition of Indian scientists and their work to produce the vaccine for Covid-19. That alone will lift morale of frontline warriors and reassure the nation," Anand Sharma said in a tweet.

Shortly, he issued a clarification and said he regrets the error in his earlier tweets "where the lines got misplaced, resulting in some avoidable confusion".

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi visit to Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila was a recognition of Indian scientists and their work to produce the vaccine for COVID-19. This is acknowledging and respecting the institutions that India has built over decades that have expertise and potential making India world’s largest vaccine manufacturer (sic),” Sharma said, according to the revised content of the tweet posted by him.

“Urging PM to ensure that an efficient and equitable platform is functional as the vaccine arrives. This alone will lift the morale of frontline COVID warriors and reassure the nation (sic),” he said.

Regretting the error in our earlier tweet where the lines got misplaced, resulting in some avoidable confusion. The original tweet reads as follows. pic.twitter.com/hrhD2me519 — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) November 29, 2020

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi had visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune to review the development and manufacturing process of coronavirus vaccines at facilities in these cities.