New Delhi: With the Central government allowing partial relaxations across the country for essential activities, the Tripura government on Sunday decided to resume academic activities in the state from June 15.

An announcement to this effect was made by state Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Sunday. He said that the state government was planning resume academic sessions in schools from June 15. Also Read - Coronavirus: 17 BSF Personnel in Delhi and Tripura Test Positive

However, the schools, he said, would be properly sanitized before classes resume. Also Read - Coronavirus in Northeast: Tripura, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh And Sikkim Become COVID-19 Free; no New Cases Detected in Other N-E States

“We are planning to open schools from June 1 and resume classes from June 15. Before we start academic sessions all schools would be sanitized properly and supply of drinking water would be ensured. We would also announce their results before resuming the classes,” Nath said.

He further added that the evaluations of the answer-scripts of Madhyamik (class 10) and Higher Secondary (class 12) papers which were held before lockdown had already started.

The state government said that altogether Rs 1.35 crore would be spent to sanitize the schools before the classes resume.

The education minister said that the government has also instructed all school authorities to arrange for sanitizers, gloves and masks for the cooks of the Mid Day meal and soaps and sanitizers for students.

As per updates on May 22, two more persons tested positive for novel coronavirus in Tripura, raising the state’s total COVID-19 cases to 175.

“847 samples have been tested today for COVID-19 & among them, 2 persons detected #POSITIVE. One person at Churaibari Gate & another person was in contact with the previous POSITIVE patients who returned from Chennai,” Deb tweeted on Thursday night.

Of the total 175 cases, 148 have recovered and two others, who were from Assam, were transferred to their home state.