New Delhi: India has delayed resumption of international flights in view of the emerging threat from the new coronavirus variant Omicron, aviation regulator said on Wednesday. “In view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new variants of concern, the situation is being closely watched in consultation with all stakeholders and appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of international will be notified soon, DGCA said in a statement.Also Read - BREAKING: Mumbai Makes RT-PCR Test Mandatory For Domestic Passengers Amid Omicron Scare

