Regulators Slap Hefty Fines On IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet, MIAL; Key Points

DGCA had issued show cause notices to Air India and SpiceJet for not deploying pilots trained to operate in low visibility conditions, following diversions of various flights amid dense fog at the Delhi airport in late December.

New Delhi: Airliners as well as the Mumbai airport operator MIAL were taken to the task by aviation regulators as they were slapped with hefty fines by the watchdogs for flouting rules. The DGCA and BCAS slapped penalties totalling Rs 2.70 crore on IndiGo, Mumbai airport operator MIAL, Air India and SpiceJet for various violations, officials said.

Here are the key points from the regulators’ action:

Budget airliner IndiGo invited a Rs 1.20 crore from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) after a viral video showed passengers of the airline eating food on the Mumbai airport tarmac.

Additionally, the BCAS also slapped a fine of Rs 60 lakh on MIAL while the DGCA has imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on the airport operator, according to separate orders.

Separately, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has slapped a penalty of Rs 30 lakh each on Air India and SpiceJet for their failure to comply with the rostering of pilots for operating flights in low visibility conditions.

The penal action comes more than two weeks after significant flight disruptions were witnessed at the Delhi airport due to dense fog that had resulted in low visibility conditions.

On January 14, many passengers rushed out of an IndiGo aircraft at the Mumbai airport, sat on the tarmac, and some were also seen having food there as soon as their diverted Goa-Delhi flight landed after a long delay.

Both IndiGo and MIAL did not report the incident to BCAS, which issued show-cause notices to the two entities on January 16.

While penalising IndiGo, BCAS said the airline did not report the incident to it and failed to respond to the emergent situation in a responsible and efficient manner.

The regulator also said that IndiGo failed to “ensure security screening of passengers and their cabin baggage before embarkation and protect passengers and their baggage from unlawful interference from the point of screening to boarding of aircraft at Mumbai airport”.

Further, it said the airline did not take all security measures required and deploy security staff as per the prescribed scale for the given situation.

Responding to the penalties, an IndiGo spokesperson said the airline has received the order and is looking into it.

The BCAS also slapped a hefty penalty on Mumbai airport operator MIAL for not reporting the IndiGo incident and also submitting a false statement about the deployment of security officers to cordon off the area.

The watchdog said there was no alternate arrangement for surveillance of the apron and runways, while security cameras were non-operative.

The MIAL has also incurred penalties from the DGCA for certain violations, including the norm that directs all agencies working at the airport not to permit walking on active apron.

“The presence of passengers on the apron for a considerable period of time is in violation of Apron discipline as it jeopardised the safety of the passengers and the aircraft,” a DGCA official said.

DGCA said that through social media, it noticed that passengers of the IndiGo flights — 6E-2195 and 6E-2091 — were on the apron for a considerable period of time at the Mumbai airport.

It is rare for the BCAS and DGCA to impose huge penalties on airlines and an airport operator in a single day, and also comes against the backdrop of various measures taken in recent days to minimise fog-related disruptions at Delhi and other airports.

SpiceJet, Air India For Not Rostering Qualified Pilots

The DGCA has imposed a hefty fine of Rs 30 lakh each on Air India and SpiceJet for flouting specified norms and not rostering pilots pilots trained in operating flights in low visibility conditions.

After analysing the flight delay/cancellation/diversion-related data submitted by scheduled airlines for December 2023, DGCA found that Air India and SpiceJet did not roster “CAT II/III and LVTO qualified pilots for some of the flights,” an official said.

As per two official orders issued by the DGCA, the aviation watchdog has imposed a a penalty of Rs 30 lakh each on Air India and SpiceJet.

Earlier this month, DGCA had issued show cause notices to Air India and SpiceJet for not deploying pilots trained to operate in low visibility conditions, following diversions of various flights amid dense fog at the Delhi airport in late December.

During December 25-28 last year, flight operations were significantly impacted at the Delhi airport, and nearly 60 flights of various airlines were diverted due to dense fog.

The civil aviation regulator’s notice had come amidst the backdrop of over 50 Delhi-bound flights being diverted due to low visibility on December 24-25 and December 27-28 when the national capital and its adjoining areas were engulfed in a blanket of thick fog resulting in several flights being diverted to nearby airports as the visibility dipped to as low as 0-50 meters on some occasions.

“The two airlines have to respond within 14 days. The notice is for rostering non CAT III compliant pilots,” a DGCA official was quoted as saying at the time.

What is CAT III technology?

The CAT III technology, an Instrument Landing System (ILS), is a navigation system that guides planes to the runway during inclement weather conditions such as heavy rain, fog, or snow when the visibility is low.

The tech minimises the need for flight diversions as it enables landings with a visibility of 200 meters and a ceiling of 60 meters.

CAT II/III pertains to operating flights in low visibility conditions while LVTO refers to Low Visibility take-off.

CAT III technology assists aircrafts in landing during dense fog and low visibility conditions and pilots trained in the said technology are better equipped to handle landings during such inclement weather conditions.

(With PTI inputs)

