New Delhi: Senior Janata Dal (United) leader and former diplomat Pavan Kumar Verma on Sunday wrote a letter to party chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, urging him to take a stand against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)-National Register of Citizens (NRC)-National Population Register (NPR) combine, which, he said, had a ‘nefarious agenda to divide India.’

Verma, the national general secretary of the JD(U), is one of the two most vocal anti-CAA, NRC, NPR voices in the party, the other being poll strategist and party vice-president Prashant Kishore.

In his letter to the Bihar Chief Minister, Verma wrote, “CAA-NRC combine is a direct attempt to divide Hindus and Muslims and create social instability. I request you to take a stand against CAA-NPR-NRC scheme and reject its nefarious agenda to divide India.”

Recent days have witnessed an almost-everyday war of words between Bihar allies JD(U) and BJP, which is also the ruling party in the Centre, on the three contentious issues. Nitish has already announced that NRC won’t be implemented in Bihar and over CAA, has assured the state’s Muslim community that ‘no injustice would be done to you.‘

The JD(U)-BJP squabble comes in a year Bihar will go to Assembly polls. On Saturday, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi ‘announced’ that NPR would be implemented in the state from May 15.

Over CAA, the Centre is facing stiff resistance from a number of opposition-ruled states, particularly West Bengal and Kerala, who have refused to implement it. In fact, both Kerala and Bengal governments have also stopped all NPR-related work in their respective states.

Kerala has even gone to the extent of passing an anti-CAA resolution. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Chief Ministers of 11 non-BJP states urging them to adopt an anti-CAA resolution on the lines of his state.