New Delhi: Rejected by the Indian Army twice, Sainikesh Ravichandran, a 21-year-old aerospace engineering student from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, has joined the paramilitary forces in Ukraine to take on Russia. Tamil Nadu government has apprised the Centre that Ravichandran has joined the Ukrainian forces as part of the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit which consists of volunteers.

Sainikesh went to Ukraine in 2018 to pursue a course in aerospace engineering at the National Aerospace University in Kharkiv. His five-year course was set to complete by July 2022. After passing class XII, Ravichandran tried to join Army but failed to make it. Then, he approached the US consulate in Chennai to know if he had a chance to join the American army. On being disapproved, Sainikesh decided to pursue National Aerospace University in Kharkiv in September 2018.

In July 2021, he had visited India and stayed for one-and-a-half months. However, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Sainikesh's family lost communication with him. After contacting the embassy, they came to know that the 21-year-old has joined the Ukrainian paramilitary forces to take on the Russian invasion.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine deepened as Russian forces intensified their shelling and food, water, heat and medicine grew increasingly scarce, in what the country condemned as a medieval-style siege by Moscow to batter it into submission.

The third round of talks between the two sides ended with a top Ukrainian official saying there had been minor, unspecified progress toward establishing safe corridors that would allow civilians to escape the fighting. Russia’s chief negotiator said he expects those corridors to start operating Tuesday.