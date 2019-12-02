New Delhi: In a sensational development, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, credited by many as the architect of Maharashtra’s ruling ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi,’ on Monday claimed that he rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s offer to ‘work together,’ during a meeting between the two leaders last month.

The NCP supremo made this revelation in an interview to a Marathi news channel, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.

Speaking to the news channel, Pawar, himself a former Maharashtra Chief Minister, said, “PM Modi offered that the two of us work together. However, I told him that while our relations are good and will continue to be like that, it won’t be possible for us to work together.”

“There was also an offer to make Supriya a minister in the central government,” the senior Pawar added. Supriya Sule is his daughter and the NCP’s Lok Sabha MP from the Pawar stronghold of Baramati.

The NCP chief, however, refuted reports that the BJP had offered to make him the President of India in 2022.

At the time of the aforementioned meeting, which took place on November 20, Pawar had told media that he had met the Prime Minister over the issue of farmers in Maharashtra and had categorically denied that any discussion took place on political developments in the state.

The meeting took place just two days after the Prime Minister had praised the NCP and Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for their conduct in the Rajya Sabha. PM Modi had praised the two parties on the first day of the Parliament’s winter session, which also marked the 250th sitting of the upper House.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which is a coalition of the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress, was sworn-in on November 28 after a series of dramatic developments since November 23. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as the 19th Chief Minister of Maharashtra, succeeding former ally BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis.