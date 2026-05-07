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Rekha Gupta, Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurate modernised Nehru Place Post Office with advanced citizen services

Rekha Gupta, Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurate modernised Nehru Place Post Office with advanced citizen services

The upgraded post office will offer citizens faster, simpler, and more modern public services. Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, MLA Shikha Rai, and several distinguished guests were also present on the occasion.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. File image

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia, today, inaugurated the newly renovated Nehru Place Post Office, now equipped with modern facilities. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India Post has transformed itself through technology to meet the needs of a new era.

The upgraded post office will offer citizens faster, simpler, and more modern public services. Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, MLA Shikha Rai, and several distinguished guests were also present on the occasion.

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Yesterday, the Delhi government approved a significant salary increase for vocational teachers and those working under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced following Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting.

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Around 1,131 vocational teachers in Delhi, who provide skill-based training across various disciplines, will now receive Rs 38,100 per month, up from the earlier range of Rs 20,000 to Rs 23,000. Teachers working at 784 centres under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan will see their salaries rise from Rs 21,000 to Rs 35,420 per month. The decision also covers teachers at Special Training Centres, where children who have dropped out or never attended school are supported back into the education system.

Gupta said the revised pay brings Samagra Shiksha teachers on a par with primary and upper primary teachers. “This is not just a financial decision, but a recognition of the dedication and hard work of teachers who operate in challenging conditions to bring children into the fold of education,” she said, adding that motivated teachers are essential to delivering quality education.

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On the Special Training Centres, she said, “They serve as a lifeline for children who have never been to school or have dropped out. Bringing them back into the mainstream remains a top priority, and teachers play the most crucial role in this effort.”

The Chief Minister also highlighted efforts to strengthen these centres through regular monitoring, parental counselling and better coordination across departments. “Our aim is not just to enrol children in schools, but to inspire them to learn and secure their future,” she added.

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