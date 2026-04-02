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Rekha Gupta takes big step on national security, decides to remove 1.4 lakh Chinese CCTV cameras from streets installed by Kejriwal government

Rekha Gupta takes big step on national security, decides to remove 1.4 lakh Chinese CCTV cameras from streets installed by Kejriwal government

All 1,40,000 cameras installed in Phase 1 were from the Chinese company Hikvision, which has faced global security concerns.

Rekha Gupta takes big step on national security

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government has decided to remove around 1.4 lakh cameras installed on roads between 2020 and 2022 by the then-Kejriwal administration. The decision comes after the Modi government announced a complete ban on CCTVs belonging to China’s Hikvision on security grounds. The process to remove the CCTVs from the streets of Delhi is set to begin soon. According to the reports, in the first phase, 50,000 cameras will be replaced.

Parvesh Verma, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister, said that serious lapses by the previous government have been exposed in this matter, accusing it of compromising security. He further added that the cameras will be replaced in a phased manner and the process has already been initiated. Every camera removed will be replaced with a new one.

Here are some of the key details:

A total of 2,74,389 CCTV cameras were installed in Delhi during the tenure of the previous AAP government, in two phases.

The highest number of cameras were installed in the New Delhi area.

In the first phase, a total of 1,40,000 cameras were installed between September 2020 and November 2022.

In the second phase, 1,34,389 cameras were installed between June 2025 and March 2026.

All 1,40,000 cameras installed in Phase 1 were from the Chinese company Hikvision, which has faced global security concerns.

Under the government’s plan, such CCTV cameras procured from Chinese companies and installed across the city will be removed in a phased manner.

The current CCTVs will be replaced with modern, secure, and technologically advanced systems that meet high standards of data security and have robust supply and service support.

The entire process will be carried out in phases to ensure that surveillance operations are not disrupted.

40,000 CCTV cameras from banned Chinese company installed

Minister Verma, in his statement, said that the Aam Aadmi Party did not consider long-term security implications while installing Chinese Hikvision cameras across Delhi. He added that surveillance is not merely about optics but is a serious matter linked to the control of sensitive data. He emphasized that this was not a routine procurement process.

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