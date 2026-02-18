Home

News

Big relief for homebuyers in Delhi as DDA implements new decision; no separate parking charges to be paid from...

Big relief for homebuyers in Delhi as DDA implements new decision; no separate parking charges to be paid from…

As per the new order issued by the Delhi Development Authority, the cost of constructing parking spaces will now be included in the total development cost of the flat.

Big discount on DDA flats for general public across categories

New Delhi: Good news for Delhiites planning to buy flats in the national capital. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has given major relief to homebuyers, as it has decided not to include the cost of covered parking and parking charges in the total price of flats under its housing schemes. This decision is expected to reduce flat prices by Rs 5 lakh to Rs 12 lakh. The move will primarily benefit buyers of MIG and HIG category flats.

Parking Charges to Be Included in Total Development Cost

As per the new order issued by the Delhi Development Authority, the cost of constructing parking spaces will now be included in the total development cost of the flat. With this, the expense will be factored in while calculating the flat’s plinth area rate.

As a result, buyers will not have to pay any separate charges for car or bike garages or any other type of parking.

ALSO READ: Big discount on DDA flats for general public across categories

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

DDA has four housing schemes in operation:

DDA Karmyogi Awas Yojana 2025 (First Come, First Served)

DDA Towering Heights Kakardooma Housing Scheme 2025 (E-auction)

DDA Nagrik Awas Yojana 2026 (First Come, First Served)

DDA Towering Heights Kakardooma Housing Scheme 2026 (First Come, First Served)

Refunds to Be Issued

It is important to note that the officials have clarified that buyers who have already purchased flats under the four schemes and paid separately for parking will either receive a refund or have the amount adjusted against their upcoming installments.

The DDA stated that flat buyers are given a fixed timeline to make payments, and the installment amounts may now be reduced accordingly.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.