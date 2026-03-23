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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pays tribute to Bhagat Singh with statue unveiling ceremony on Shaheed Diwas

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pays tribute to Bhagat Singh with statue unveiling ceremony on Shaheed Diwas

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled a new statue of Bhagat Singh in Malviya Nagar on Shaheed Diwas marking a tribute to the sacrifices of India’s young revolutionaries.

Bhagat Singh Statue on Shaheed diwas

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta unveiled a statue of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh at a park in Malviya Nagar on Saturday. Shaheed Diwas is observed annually on March 23 to commemorate the martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev. Several leaders, ministers, and lawmakers were present at the event in Malviya Nagar to pay homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of India.

The statue of Bhagat Singh was unveiled amid raising slogans in tribute to the brave martyrs who fought against the Britishers. Along with the Chief Minister, people offered flowers to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev.

CM Rekha Gupta Said, Martyrs Will Always Live In Our Hearts

Speaking at the ceremony, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that people should respect the icons of the country every day, not just erect statues in their name. She further added that martyrs inspire future generations and will live in our hearts forever.

CM Rekha Gupta highlighted how Bhagat Singh fought against the British without any fear and got himself martyred for our nation. Shaheed Diwas is celebrated every year to honor the sacrifice made by Bhagat Singh on this day. The great freedom fighter Bhagat Singh was hanged to death by the Britishers in 1931 when he was just 23-years-old. He continues to inspire the nation with his bravery and undying love for India.

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Sting Comments On Past Incidents

Throwing a dig at the previous AAP government, Delhi CM said that statues of the country’s great heroes used to get damaged earlier too but used to remain in that state for months. She further assured that her government would respect the freedom fighters who made countless sacrifices for the country’s freedom and that all statues of them across Delhi would be well taken care of.

Old Statue Damaged, New Statue Installed

Reports state that the newly installed statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh was put up in place of an older statue which had been damaged. Delhi leaders had raised objections over the state of the statue previously which led to its restoration and a new statue being put up in its place.

Delhi Government officials added that statues at other locations across Delhi will be restored too if they’re in a damaged state.

Tributes To All The Martyrs Who Gave India Freedom On Shaheed Diwas

India observes Shaheed Diwas every year on March 23 to honor the martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev who were hanged to death by the Britishers in 1931. Tributes are paid to the freedom fighters on this day and celebrations are held across the country to remember their sacrifice. The newly unveiled statue of Bhagat Singh in Delhi pays tribute to the legendary freedom fighter on Shaheed Diwas.

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