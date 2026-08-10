Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributes bicycles to 200 Class 9 girls under the Vidya Vahini Yojana

This year, 1.40 lakh Class 9 girls across Delhi will receive bicycles under the scheme, strengthening the Government’s commitment to education, mobility and empowerment for every daughter of Delhi.

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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Monday distributed bicycles to 200 Class 9 girls under the Vidya Vahini Yojana during the Monsoon Session of the Legislative Assembly. The initiative reflects the Delhi Government’s larger vision of removing everyday barriers to girls’ education, improving access to schools and enabling young students to pursue their studies with greater confidence and independence.

This year, 1.40 lakh Class 9 girls across Delhi will receive bicycles under the scheme, strengthening the Government’s commitment to education, mobility and empowerment for every daughter of Delhi.

Read more: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Teej Festival at Dilli Haat

On Saturday, CM Gupta said that the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana has received over 5.14 lakh registrations within seven days of its launch, with more than 2.18 lakh applications finally submitted so far. The scheme, launched on August 1, provides financial assistance of ₹2,500 per month to eligible women, according to the Delhi government.

Gupta described the response to the scheme as unprecedented, saying the number of registrations reflected the women’s trust in the initiative to provide financial support and promote savings.

Delhi government ensured pilgrims faced no trouble during Kanwar Yatra: CM Rekha Gupta

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited a Kanwar camp near the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in East Delhi’s Dilshad Garden area on Saturday, saying the government ensured that participants in the Kanwar Yatra do not face any difficulties.

“Whether it is financial assistance, sanitation arrangements, or power and water supply, the Delhi government ensured that Kanwar camps were well maintained. Like last year, this year also, every effort has been made to ensure that our devotees of Bhole do not face even the slightest problem,” Gupta said while addressing a gathering.

The Delhi government had earlier approved a proposal to increase the financial assistance provided to Kanwar committees for Kanwar Yatra 2026.

Under the cabinet’s decision, large Kanwar camps spread over more than 20,000 square feet and operating for six to twelve days will now be eligible for financial assistance of up to Rs 15 lakh.

This year, the Kanwar Yatra commenced on July 30 with the start of the holy month of Shravan and will conclude on August 11.