Big move by Rekha Gupta as Delhi government plans to revamp liquor policy with stricter rules, women’s safety to get…

An official said the new excise policy is not intended solely to increase government revenue but is also being designed with a focus on social responsibility and better governance.

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New Delhi: The Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government is preparing to finalize a new excise policy. The government’s primary objective is to introduce a transparent and accountable policy that boosts revenue, curbs illegal liquor trade, and ensures the safety and dignity of people—especially women—while they pass by liquor outlets. Notably, the new excise policy will be implemented just weeks after the rollout of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy.

According to a Dainik Jagran report, a committee constituted for this purpose has already submitted its report to the government. Based on the report, the government is seeking suggestions from the public and other stakeholders on various aspects to make the new policy more effective and practical.

Here are some of the key details:

According to the Jagran report, the new excise policy will place a strong emphasis on preventing revenue leakage by strengthening technology-based monitoring systems.

The government is expected to enhance digital monitoring of the liquor supply chain, inventory, and sales, while also introducing several changes to the licensing system.

Officials believe these measures will help curb tax evasion and increase revenue for the Excise Department.

A key aspect of the new excise policy will be enhancing women’s safety and improving public convenience.

Taking complaints about the inconvenience faced by women near government-run liquor shops seriously, the Delhi government is considering introducing stricter regulations.

Stricter Measures Against Public Disorder

Reports further add that the Delhi government policy may also include stringent provisions to curb crowding outside liquor shops, public drinking, and other forms of public disorder. If required, the government may review the locations of liquor outlets, their operating procedures, and existing safety standards.

An official said the new excise policy is not intended solely to increase government revenue but is also being designed with a focus on social responsibility and better governance. Based on recommendations from experts and the committee, the final draft will be placed before the Cabinet for approval. The government’s goal is to implement a policy that is transparent, technology-driven, and aligned with the public interest.