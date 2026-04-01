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Traffic congestion to ease in Delhi as the Rekha Gupta government approves a 12-km-long elevated road, Gurugram and Faridabad to get...

Traffic congestion to ease in Delhi as the Rekha Gupta government approves a 12-km-long elevated road, Gurugram and Faridabad to get…

The first section will run from Saket G Block to Sangam Vihar, where the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will handle the design and construction.

Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: In a significant development, the path for the redevelopment of the Mehrauli–Badarpur (MB) Road has been cleared as the Public Works Department (PWD) received administrative approval for funds worth Rs 1,471.1 crore for the integrated elevated road project. The Mehrauli–Badarpur (MB) Road is counted among the busiest roads in South Delhi. It is important to note that under this project, a transit corridor of about 12 kilometers will be developed, which will include a 6-lane elevated road and a network of underpasses, with the aim of reducing traffic congestion from Saket G Block to Pul Prahladpur.

Here are some of the key details:

This project is being planned in coordination with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to ensure better integration between road and metro infrastructure.

MB Road connects major areas of Delhi and the NCR such as Gurugram and Faridabad,

The road passes through densely populated areas like Mehrauli, Saket, Khanpur, Tughlakabad, and Pul Prahladpur.

Despite this, due to continuously increasing traffic pressure , the road has long been plagued by severe congestion.

, the road has long been plagued by severe congestion. The project has been divided into two parts.

The first section will run from Saket G Block to Sangam Vihar, where the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will handle the design and construction.

The second section will extend from Maa Anandmayee Marg to Pul Prahladpur.

The entire elevated road project has now been handed over to DMRC under the ‘deposit work’ model.

Under the earlier plan, nearly 60 percent of the work had already been completed, which will help accelerate the project.

Delhi’s pollution levels will decline

Notably, once the project gets completed, it will not only ease traffic congestion but also bring benefits such as reduced travel time, fuel savings, and lower pollution levels. Improved road design and grade separation are expected to enhance road safety. Experts are of the opinion that this corridor could make travel faster, safer, and more reliable on one of Delhi’s most congested routes.

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