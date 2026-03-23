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Bad news for Delhi as electricity likely to get costlier in National Capital, DERC plans to recover…

According to the sources, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) is planning to recover pending dues amounting to over Rs 38,000 crore. As a result, power tariffs may increase from April 2026.

Published date india.com Published: March 23, 2026 11:37 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Bad news for Delhi as electricity likely to get costlier in National Capital
Bad news for Delhi as electricity likely to get costlier in National Capital

New Delhi: In a major development, the electricity rates in the national capital are likely to get costlier. According to the sources, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) is planning to recover pending dues amounting to over Rs 38,000 crore. As a result, power tariffs may increase from April 2026.

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Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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