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Bad news for Delhi as electricity likely to get costlier in National Capital, DERC plans to recover...

Bad news for Delhi as electricity likely to get costlier in National Capital, DERC plans to recover…

According to the sources, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) is planning to recover pending dues amounting to over Rs 38,000 crore. As a result, power tariffs may increase from April 2026.

Bad news for Delhi as electricity likely to get costlier in National Capital

New Delhi: In a major development, the electricity rates in the national capital are likely to get costlier. According to the sources, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) is planning to recover pending dues amounting to over Rs 38,000 crore. As a result, power tariffs may increase from April 2026.

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