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Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt announces 2-day WFH per week after PMs fuel saving appeal

Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt announces 2-day WFH per week after PM’s fuel saving appeal

Rekha Gupta, Delhi Government, WFH, Fuel Saving, Prime Minister appeal, Delhi CM, Sustainability, Remote Work, Energy Conservation, Delhi Administration.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta- File image

Delhi WFH update: In a matter of good news for thousands of employees who are working in New Delhi, the Rekha Gupta led Delhi BJP government has announced 2-day WFH days after PM Modi’s fuel saving appeal last week. For those unversed, the world economy has been hit by the impact of Iran-US war after the US attacked Iran in the last week of February. The government has also said that the govt office time will be updated and the ministers will not be allowed any foreign trips for the next 6 months. Here are all the details you need to know about the important announcements made by the Delhi BJP government.

What are the major actions taken by Rekha Gupta government?

Following the Prime Minister’s appeal for nationwide energy efficiency, the Delhi government has introduced a series of strategic measures to cut fuel consumption and ease traffic congestion:

Hybrid Work Models: A mandatory two-day work-from-home (WFH) policy is now in effect for the public sector, with a formal advisory issued to private firms to adopt similar remote work arrangements.

Reduced Fuel Quotas: Official petrol allocations for government staff have been slashed by 20% , reducing the previous 200-litre limit to prioritize essential travel only. Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“Metro Mondays”: To promote public transit, all ministers and government officials are encouraged to commute via the Delhi Metro every Monday.

Fleet Restrictions: The deployment and use of dedicated government vehicles have been significantly scaled back.

Staggered Operating Hours: Office timings have been adjusted to flatten peak-hour traffic spikes: Delhi Government Offices: 10:30 am to 7:00 pm. MCD Offices: 8:30 am to 5:00 pm.



What is Rekha Gupta government planning on PM Modi’s appeal?

In a significant national update, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced that the Delhi working is commitment to promote fuel conservation and public transport. A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a fervent seven-point appeal to the citizens of the country amid the West Asia conflict, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday that energy conservation is a responsibility linked to the national interest and therefore the Delhi government is working with full commitment to promote fuel conservation and public transport.

Also read: ‘Use petrol, diesel with restraint, avoid gold purchase’: PM Modi warns people amid ongoing tensions in West Asia

Taking to her official X account, Chief Minister Gupta said: “Prime Minister @narendramodiji has made an appeal to the citizens of the country to save petrol-diesel and to turn energy conservation into a people’s movement, in view of the current global situation.”

Also read: ‘Covid-era practices’: Will WFH return like lockdown times? Here’s what PM Modi said

The Chief Minister said: “Taking the spirit of this important appeal by the Prime Minister ji to heart, a decision has been taken to limit the number of vehicles for departmental operations. I and all my Cabinet colleagues, all MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party, public representatives…”

(More details awaited)

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