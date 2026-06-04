Rekha Gupta in action after Malviya Nagar fire tragedy, makes 30-day action plan; Delhi government announces 13 major steps

Delhi Police, the MCD, and the Tourism Department will jointly meet with all hotel associations. They will also issue strict warnings regarding compliance with fire safety and licensing regulations.

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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (PTI)

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, fire erupted on Wednesday morning at the Flourish Stay bed-and-breakfast in the congested Hauz Rani locality of Malviya Nagar, killing at least 21 people and leaving several others injured. Teams from the Delhi Fire Services, police and disaster response units were involved in the rescue operations, with at least 10 police personnel sustaining injuries during the operation. The injured cops were rushed to AIIMS, Delhi for treatment.

Following this incident, the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government has decided to begin a major month-long enforcement and prevention campaign in the city from Thursday. The Home Department of the Delhi Government will serve as the nodal department for the entire operation. It will coordinate and lead all concerned departments.

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The Chief Secretary and the Police Commissioner will personally monitor the campaign over the next month. Institutions found violating safety regulations will be sealed during the drive.

Here are some of the key details:

The Delhi government and the administration have shifted into full action mode, following the tragic fire incident in Malviya Nagar.

In connection with the incident, Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu and Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood held a high-level emergency review meeting.

During the meeting, a stringent action plan was prepared to investigate the tragedy and prevent similar incidents in the future.

The administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident, which will be conducted under the supervision of the district’s District Magistrate (DM).

The inquiry will determine accountability and fix responsibility on those found at fault.

13 Major and Strict Decisions Taken in the Meeting

Comprehensive Inspection Drive: Officials will carry out strict inspections of fire safety compliance across all hotels, lodges, guest houses, nursing homes, coaching institutes, restaurants, and commercial establishments in Delhi.

Meetings with Associations: Delhi Police, the MCD, and the Tourism Department will jointly meet with all hotel associations. They will also issue strict warnings regarding compliance with fire safety and licensing regulations.

Closure of Illegal Rooms: Any additional rooms found in hotels and lodges beyond their approved capacity will be immediately sealed and shut down.

Strict Ground-Level Enforcement: A joint team comprising District Magistrates (DMs), Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), MCD officials, and Fire Department officers has been formed to conduct inspections and take direct action.

15-Day Deadline: All commercial establishments have been directed to repair and upgrade their fire safety equipment, water tanks, and water supply systems within the next 15 days. Audits of these buildings will begin from Thursday.

Sealing and Legal Action Against Defaulters: Any institution found violating regulations will be immediately sealed, and strict legal action will be initiated against those responsible.

Public Feedback and Helpline: The Fire Department will launch a dedicated helpline number and email address within a week, where citizens can report buildings violating fire safety norms.

Removal of Obstructions: Land-owning agencies, the Delhi Fire Service, and Delhi Police will conduct a survey to identify routes where fire tenders face access issues. Encroachments on such routes will be removed.

Digital Awareness Campaign: Information about fire safety regulations will be shared digitally with all commercial buildings and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to help them assess their preparedness and address shortcomings.

Directions to RWAs and Commercial Buildings: All commercial buildings and RWAs have been instructed to inspect their fire safety equipment, water tanks, and water supply systems to ensure full compliance with regulations.

Strict Sealing and Legal Action: Defaulters violating safety norms will face stringent legal action and sealing of their premises. A dedicated helpline and email service will enable citizens to submit complaints and feedback directly.

Clearing Access Routes: Land-owning agencies, the Delhi Fire Service, and Delhi Police will jointly identify narrow lanes and other obstacles that hinder the movement of fire tenders. Encroachments will be removed wherever possible.

Alternative Firefighting Arrangements: In locations where obstructions cannot be removed, alternative firefighting measures and emergency response arrangements will be put in place to ensure public safety.