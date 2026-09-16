‘Students should not have to worry about accommodation,’ says CM Rekha Gupta as Delhi government set to build hostels for 10,000 students

Announcing the initiative, the Chief Minister said a new high-powered committee has begun work to address the shortage of student accommodation and regulate private paying guest (PG) facilities.

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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: In a major announcement, the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government has announced that it will build hostels to provide accommodation to 10,000 students studying in colleges and universities in the National Capital. While making the announcement, the chief minister said that a new high-powered committee has started working on addressing the shortage of student housing and regulating private paying guest (PG) facilities.

The chief minister further informed that the hostels would be constructed through various government departments, with land acquired wherever necessary. It is important to note that the facilities will cater to both male and female students, while the government is also exploring the public-private partnership (PPP) model to expedite construction and ensure maintenance.

“Students should not have to worry about where they will stay, what the living environment will be like or how food arrangements will be made. They should have access to a safe and comfortable environment so that they can fully focus on their studies, their future and their dreams,” CM Gupta said.

Satya Niketan Building Collapse:

A five-storey residential building operating as a boys’ paying guest (PG) accommodation collapsed in the Satya Niketan neighbourhood of South-West Delhi on September 6. According to the official data, the collapse resulted in at least 7 fatalities and 6 critical injuries. Several students were reported trapped under the rubble, prompting a multi-agency rescue operation.

The incident highlighted broader systemic negligence within Delhi University’s residential infrastructure, specifically the shortage of official university hostel accommodations and the unregulated expansion of private paying guest (PG) networks. Critics and student collectives argue that this supply deficit enables a local landlord syndicate to artificially inflate rental prices in surrounding residential hubs.

What caused the accident is the unauthorized additional floors and ongoing dangerous renovation/repair work in the basement—including dumped construction debris and the removal of a ground-floor support wall—weakened the 50-year-old structure.

MCD razes 58 buildings, orders issued for 31 more

Following the accident, the authorities intensified its crackdown on illegal construction and dangerous buildings across Delhi. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out 34 demolition actions, sealed 17 properties, ordered four demolitions and issued 22 show-cause notices for unauthorised construction and 27 for sealing.

The action was carried out across all 12 zones as part of the civic body’s ongoing enforcement drive against unauthorised construction, misuse of properties and violations of the Master Plan of Delhi and building bye-laws.

Since the Satya Niketan building collapse on Sunday, the MCD has demolished 58 buildings, sealed 24 properties, ordered 31 demolitions and issued 57 show-cause notices for unauthorised construction and 33 for sealing.