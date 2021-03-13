Rekha Jare Murder Case: The accused key conspirator in connection to the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and chairperson of Yashaswi Mahila Brigade Rekha Jare has been arrested from Hyderabad, the Ahmednagar police said on Saturday morning. Bal Bothe, a journalist and the mastermind behind the murder, was absconding for three months. Five others accused in the case were arrested last year, two days after the incident. Also Read - Chilling Murder: Hyderabad Woman Kills Her Husband, Buries Him in The Backyard of Their Home

At the time, the incident was reported as a road rage but it was later found out that journalist Bal Bothe was involved in the conspiracy attack. Bothe, however, fled the city on December 2.

Rekha Jare Murder Case: As it happened

The incident dates back to November 30, 2020, in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. Rekha Jare, 39, was returning from Pune with her mother, son and a friend when two bike borne assailants got into an argument with her. As the quarrel intensified, the miscreants slit her throat and left her bleeding on the road at Jategaon Phata in Parner tehsil of Ahmednagar.

It was only until last month that the Aurangabad police filed a 1,400-page chargesheet naming six people in the sensational attack. A six-member police team was deployed to nab the accused. Bal Bothe, who worked as a journalist with a regional daily in the city, was arrested on Friday in Hyderabad and brought to Ahmednagar today morning. He will be produced in a court later in the day, an official said.

Those arrested in the case include – Dnyaneshwar alias Guddya Shinde (24) of Kadit Fatebad in Shrirampur, Firoz Shaikh (25) of Sankrapur Ambi in Rahuri, Aditya Cholke (25) of Teesgaon Phata in Rahata, Rishikesh alias Tamya PAwar (23) of Pravara Nagar in Rahata and Sagar Bhingardive (31) of Shastrinagar in Kedgaon. All of them are from Ahmednagar.