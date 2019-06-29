Patna: Another story of negligence in hospital has surfaced in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s home district Nalanda. A child, born last night at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Islampur, was allegedly stolen by another woman.

According to the media reports, the woman has claimed that the nurse has a role to play in this crime and that she also accused her of extortion.

Relatives of the child, who had come to the PHC for delivery, pelted stones at the hospital and vandalised the property after the child was allegedly stolen from the hospital.

#WATCH Bihar: Relatives of a woman, who had come to Primary Health Centre in Islampur of Nalanda for delivery of her child last night, pelted stones at & vandalised the property after the child was allegedly stolen by another woman, from the hospital. pic.twitter.com/MDlSUmjNzl — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019

The Sub-Divisional Officer Vikas Chaudhary said that the situation was immediately brought under control and police were investigating in the matter.