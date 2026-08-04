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‘Release after questioning’: Madras HC orders same-day bail for Udhayanidhi Stalin after arrest over controversial remark

The High Court also directed the DMK leader to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation. The case stems from an FIR registered over his alleged derogatory remarks about Chief Minister Vijay and actor Trisha.

Written by: Analiza Pathak Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Updated: August 4, 2026, 2:56 PM IST
'Release after questioning': Madras HC orders same-day bail for Udhayanidhi Stalin after arrest over controversial remark
Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin waves to supporters after his arrest for alleged "double-meaning" remark alluding to popular actor Trisha and insulting her modesty, in Chennai, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. (PTI Photo)

The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered the Tamil Nadu Police to release Assembly Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on station bail on the same day, just hours after he was arrested over a controversial remark made during a public speech. Udhayanidhi was taken into custody after his comments, made while criticising Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay over the Cauvery water dispute, triggered a political storm. Many people interpreted the remark as a sexual innuendo and believed it was aimed at actor Trisha and her friendship with Vijay.

During the hearing, Tamil Nadu Advocate General Vijay Narayan informed the Madras High Court that the Thanjavur Police had arrested Udhayanidhi and taken him to Thanjavur for questioning.

Read more: Supreme Court Issues Notice To Udhayanidhi Stalin For His Anti-Sanatan Remark

However, the state government told the court that the police had no plans to seek his judicial custody. It said the purpose of the arrest was only to question him in connection with the case, after which he would be released on station bail.

Taking note of the submission, the High Court directed the police to grant him station bail on the same day after completing the necessary formalities.

The High Court also directed the DMK leader to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation. The case stems from an FIR registered over his alleged derogatory remarks about Chief Minister Vijay and actor Trisha.

Following the speech, Bhairavi, an executive of the ruling TVK’s women’s wing in Thanjavur, lodged a complaint with the police.

Acting on the complaint, the Thanjavur police registered a case against Udhayanidhi Stalin under nine provisions. A police team subsequently arrived at his Neelangarai residence in Chennai on Tuesday morning and arrested him. He was later taken by road towards Thanjavur in a police vehicle.

His arrest triggered protests by DMK cadres across Tamil Nadu, with party workers staging demonstrations and road blockades at several places.

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Born in Guwahati, raised in Mussoorie and Delhi, She grew up reading magazines more than textbooks. She is an experienced writer/editor and has shifted focus to various aspects of communication. Her a ... Read More

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