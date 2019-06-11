New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned Uttar Pradesh government over journalist Prashant Kanojia arrest for ‘defamatory post’ on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The apex court has asked the UP government to release the journalist immediately. “Show magnanimity in releasing freelance journalist,” the SC stated.

“Opinions may vary, he (Prashant) probably should not have published or written that tweet, but on what basis was he arrested,” the SC asked while hearing the plea of Kanojia’s wife, Jagisha Arora.

The court observed,”Liberty of citizen is sacrosanct and non-negotiable. It is guaranteed by the constitution and it cannot be infringed.”

Kanojia was arrested on Sunday at Hazratganj police station for allegedly uploading a video on Twitter where a woman was making claims about a marriage proposal to the Uttar Pradesh CM.

Along with him, Ishika Singh, head of a Noida-based news channel and Anuj Shukla, an editor of the channel that aired the video were also arrested.

Reacting sharply to the arrests, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday slammed CM Yogi, saying the latter is’ ‘behaving foolishly’.

“If every journalist who files a false report or peddles fake, vicious RSS/BJP sponsored propaganda about me is put in jail, most newspapers/ news channels would face a severe staff shortage. The UP CM is behaving foolishly & needs to release the arrested journalists,” Gandhi had tweeted earlier in the day.