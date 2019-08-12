Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting to provide Rs 5000 crore for Karnataka, citing the concerns for the flood-ravaged state.

Deve Gowda not only asked for Rs 5000 crore as interim relief but also requested PM Modi to notify the natural disaster as natural calamity.

Since August 1, at least 40 people have lost their lives and 14 are missing. As many as 5,81,702 people have been evacuated and 1,168 relief camps were operational. Seventeen districts and 2,028 villages of the state were affected.

Former PM & JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda has written to PM Narendra Modi on Karnataka flood situation, requests him to notify the natural disaster as national* calamity and release Rs 5000 Crore as interim relief. (original tweet will be deleted) https://t.co/heY3Z6cnXD — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Belagavi district was most likely to receive scattered to fairly widespread moderate rain for the next five days.

The locals complained that no leaders had visited them after several houses in Rajiv Gandhi Extension of Shivamogga district were damaged in the flood.

“Neither the CM nor anyone from the Opposition. Though we’re getting food, there is no water. Houses are damaged,” said a local to ANI.

Meanwhile, former CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy visited Anemahal village of Sakaleshpur taluk in Hassan district on Sunday and met the flood-affected people there.