If He Failed To Pay…: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani Receives Death Threat

This comes days after a hospital run by the Reliance Foundation received calls threatening to kill Mukesh Ambani and his family members earlier this month.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani received a death threat on email on Friday (October 27). The messengers threatened to shoot him if he failed to pay Rs 20 crores, as per news agency ANI. A case registered under sections 387 and 506 (2) IPC in Gamdevi Police Station of Mumbai.

Trending Now

The email message, as per Mid-Day, contained the ominous words, “If you don’t give us 20 crore, we will kill you. We have the best shooters in India.” The email sender was identified as Shadab Khan.

You may like to read

This comes days after a hospital run by the Reliance Foundation received calls threatening to kill Mukesh Ambani and his family members earlier this month.

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.