New Delhi: Relief camps were opened everywhere in Assam on Sunday to assist people affected by the floods caused by the incessant rainfall. Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management in Assam, Kumar Sanjay Krishna said, “We have instructed all Deputy Commissioners to provide rescue and relief operations everywhere. Relief camps have been opened.”

Kumar Sanjay Krishna added, “There are certain centres where people who are not coming to relief camps; they have been provided with food. As of now, we have not asked any help from central government and we don’t need any immediate assistance. 56 crores have been released to different districts.”

As much as 4,476.74 quintals of rice, dal, salt and 7,907.11 litres of mustard oil have been distributed, along with tarpaulin, water pouches and other essential items. Authorities are running 234 relief camps and distribution centres in 21 districts, where 20,047 people have sought refuge, stated Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The heavy rainfall in the state worsened the flood situation on Saturday and the death toll in flood-related accidents increased to seven. Meanwhile, the northern parts of the country received light to moderate showers. News agency ANI tweeted pictures on Sunday stating, “Ferry service to Majuli has been stopped at Nimati Ghat due to increasing water in river Brahmaputra caused by heavy rainfall in Assam.”

According to the daily flood report of the ASDMA, one person was killed in Sissiborgaon area of Dhemaji district. Meanwhile, the deluge has affected over 14 lakh people across 25 districts of the state, including Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Barpeta, Morigaon, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Goalpara, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia, added the ASDMA. Barpeta is the worst hit with 5.22 lakh people affected, followed by 1.38 lakh in Dhemaji and 95,000 in Morigaon.

