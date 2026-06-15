Relief for country as India-bound LNG carrier sails safely out of Hormuz after multiple recent attacks

The safe passage of the LNG carrier DISHA through the Strait of Hormuz brings major relief to India, ensuring uninterrupted fuel supplies while authorities actively repatriate Indian seafarers from the Gulf.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/relief-for-country-as-india-bound-lng-carrier-sails-safely-out-of-hormuz-after-multiple-recent-attacks-8447432/ Copy

India-bound LNG carrier - IANS image

New Delhi: Amid heightened maritime tensions due to the Iran-US war, the Malta-flagged LNG carrier DISHA safely transited the strategic Strait of Hormuz on Monday to deliver 62,370 metric tonnes of vital fuel to Dahej, Gujarat. Managed by a Shipping Corporation of India-led consortium, the vessel successfully navigated the volatile waterway and is now officially expected to reach its Indian destination on June 18. Here are all details you need to know about the Malta-flagged LNG carrier DISHA safely transited the strategic Strait of Hormuz on Monday, moving towards India.

Good news for India from strategic Strait of Hormuz

To guarantee the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers following recent regional attacks, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, through the DG Shipping, maintains constant vigil. The ministry is in continuous coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad, and key shipping stakeholders to provide all necessary assistance during the voyage.

DG Shipping control room received a total of 406 calls and 784 emails from seafarers, their families, and maritime stakeholders in the last 96 hours. It has handled 12,737 calls and more than 28,299 emails since it was activated after the Iran war.

Also read: ‘Iran-US memorandum has never been….’: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi makes big statement after Trump’s claims

How has DG Shipping control room helped India?

Through the DG Shipping, authorities have successfully facilitated the safe repatriation of over 3,587 Indian seafarers to date, which includes 50 individuals rescued from various Gulf locations within the last 96 hours. Meanwhile, domestic port operations across India continue to function normally without any reported congestion. Addressing fuel security amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas assured that the government has maintained a 100 percent uninterrupted supply of domestic LPG, PNG and CNG for vehicles.

For commercial LPG, priority has been given to hospitals and educational institutions. Priority has also been given to pharma, steel, automobile, seed, agriculture, etc. Supply of small 5 kg cylinders has been increased to support the LPG requirement of migrant labour and students.

The government has already implemented several rationalisation measures on both the supply and demand side, including enhancing refinery production, increasing the booking interval from 21 to 25 days in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural areas, and prioritising sectors for supply, the statement added.

(With inputs from agencies)