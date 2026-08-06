Relief for Delhi residents as heavy rain cools national capital, IMD issues yellow alert for Friday

The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain on Friday and issued a yellow alert for the national capital.

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Delhi weather: In a matter of relief for the national capital residents, heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Thursday, bringing the city temperatures down. While the deluge caused significant disruptions for commuters throughout the day, it brought a sharp drop in temperatures, making Thursday Delhi’s wettest day of August so far this year and offering much-needed respite from the humid weather conditions. Weather stations across various areas recorded substantial precipitation during the peak hours of the downpour. However, in a matter of concern, the rain inundated roads, triggering widespread traffic snarls and causing severe waterlogging across the national capital.

IMD Delhi weather update

According to data provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Lodi Road recorded the highest rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm at 60.4 mm, followed by Safdarjung at 56.0 mm and Ridge at 54.4 mm. Meanwhile, Ayanagar and Palam recorded 22.3 mm and 14.6 mm of rainfall, respectively, during the same period.

The cumulative rainfall recorded since 8.30 am stood at 43.8 mm at Lodi Road, 25.2 mm at Palam, 18.7 mm at Safdarjung, 17.2 mm at Ridge and 14.2 mm at Ayanagar, the IMD said. The rainfall brought down the maximum temperature significantly across the city. Safdarjung recorded a maximum of 27.6 degrees Celsius, 6.6 notches below normal.

Minimum temperatures remain below normal in national capital

Minimum temperatures also remained below normal. Safdarjung recorded 25.6 degrees Celsius, 1.3 notches below normal; Lodi Road 25.4 degrees Celsius, 0.6 notch below normal; Ayanagar 25.2 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches below normal; Palam 23.2 degrees Celsius, 3.6 notches below normal; and Ridge 22.5 degrees Celsius, 3.7 notches below normal.

The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain on Friday and issued a yellow alert for the national capital.

Delhi witnesses heavy congestion

Sangam Vihar was among the worst-hit areas, with roads submerged and traffic movement severely disrupted. Waterlogging was also reported from Sainik Farms, Shastri Park, Rohtak Road, Tughlaqabad, near the Red Fort and parts of ITO, where inundated roads brought vehicles to a crawl.

Heavy congestion was reported from several key arterial roads, including Aruna Asaf Ali Marg, Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg, Ber Sarai, the JNU Gate-Jia Sarai stretch, NH-48 between Dhaula Kuan and Rajokri flyover towards Gurugram, MB Road, Kalindi Kunj, Najafgarh, Rajdhani Park-Mundka, the ITO-Laxmi Nagar stretch, Akshardham, the CWG Village-Nizamuddin Bridge-Sarai Kale Khan corridor and the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.

(With inputs from agencies)