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Relief for Delhi residents as light rain swept parts of national capital, IMD issues yellow alert

Delhi rain: In a matter of relief for the residents of Delhi, light rain swept parts of the city on Wednesday. Residents gained brief relief from ongoing humid weather after the weather office iss

Written by: Abhijeet Sen Edited by: Abhijeet Sen
Updated: August 19, 2026, 6:32 PM IST
Weather Forecast for August 17, Heavy rain, IMD, Weather Forecast, monsoon, Bay of Bengal, storms, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Meteorological Department, Noida
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Delhi rain: In a matter of relief for the residents of Delhi, light rain swept parts of the city on Wednesday. Residents gained brief relief from ongoing humid weather after the weather office issued a ‘yellow’ alert forecasting scattered rainfall across the national capital. According to the meteorology department, isolated spots in the city are expected to experience light showers along with thunderstorms and lightning. The showers brought temporary relief to residents, with cloudy skies prevailing across several parts of the national capital. Here are all the details you need to know about Delhi rain and IMD weather forecast.

Precipitation and thunderstorm activity are anticipated across numerous localities, such as Paschim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Kashmere Gate, Seelampur, Shahdara, Vivek Vihar, Rajouri Garden, and Patel Nagar. Similar weather patterns are likely over Red Fort, Preet Vihar, Buddha Jayanti Park, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rajiv Chowk, ITO, Delhi Cantonment, India Gate, and Akshardham.

Delhi weather: Check IMD forecast

The India Meteorological Department has forecast generally cloudy skies, with moderate rain and thunderstorms at isolated places in Delhi. The weather conditions are likely to continue through the week.

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About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

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