Relief for Mamata Banerjee: Calcutta HC quashes Ritabrata Banerjee’s appointment as the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly

After Mamata Banerjee lost the West Bengal Assembly election in May this year, a rebel Trinamool Congress group led by Ritabrata Banerjee split from the party and formed a faction of its own.

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Ritabrata Banerjee's appointment as the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal has been quashed by the Calcutta High Court. PTI

In a big move, the Calcutta High Court set aside the appointment of rebel TMC faction’s Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, holding that it was not sustainable under law on Friday. Moreover, the court quashed the appointment of Akhruzzaman as Chief Whip of the TMC.

Justice Krishna Rao directed Speaker Rathindra Bose to consider the appointment of the LoP and the Chief Whip afresh within 10 days “in accordance with the law”.

In a judgment on a petition by TMC leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay challenging the appointments, the court held that the decision to appoint Banerjee as the LoP and Akhruzzaman as the Chief Whip was not sustainable under law.

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Justice Rao read the operative part of the judgment in court, and a detailed order is expected later. Bose had appointed Banerjee as the Leader of Opposition on June 3 after the BJP was voted to power in May.

Chattopadhyay had moved the court challenging the rejection of his name and the appointment of breakaway group MLA Ritabrata Banerjee as the LoP by the Speaker. Akhruzzaman’s appointment as the Chief Whip was also challenged.

During the appointments, the rebel group had claimed the support of 58 of TMC’s total 80 MLAs. Justice Rao had on June 18 refused any interim order on the Speaker’s decision to appoint Banerjee as the LoP.

On an appeal by Chattopadhyay challenging the single bench’s refusal to pass an interim order, a division bench of the high court had on August 18 directed that Banerjee would continue as the LoP in the assembly till the single bench decided on the petition challenging his appointment.

Banerjee had won from Uluberia Purba in Howrah district, and Akhruzzaman from Raghunathganj in Murshidabad, in the assembly elections held in April this year.

TMC broke into two factions

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) broke into two factions in June 2026 after its defeat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

One of the factions is the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress (MAITC), led by supremo Mamata Banerjee, while the other is the democratic Trinamool Congress, led by Ritabrata Banerjee.

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According to reports, about 60 of the party’s 80 legislators switched to the newly formed DTC faction. The ECI froze the original Trinamool Congress name and twin-flowers-on-grass symbol while examining rival claims under Paragraph 15 of the Election Symbols Order, 1968, including ahead of the October 6, 2026 West Bengal Assembly by-elections in Nandigram and Rejinagar.