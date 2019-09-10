New Delhi: Motorists in Odisha can now breathe a sigh of relief as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on September 9 decided to relax the implementation of the new traffic rules for the next three months.

Expressing deep concern over the rising public resentment over the provision of hefty fines in the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, the Odisha government decided to relax the implementation of the new traffic rules for three months.

Not only this, the government has also said it would soon consider reducing the fine amounts.

The move from the state government came two days after scores of people, who were fined for violating the new traffic rules, clashed with a team of law-enforcing police officials in Bhubaneswar.

“The chief minister has directed the enforcement agencies not to aggressively go on an overdrive but rather counsel and handhold the public to facilitate compliance with the amended provisions of MV Act,” said a release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Monday.

The Odisha CM has also directed the authorities, including officials of the Transport department, to ensure that people do not face problems in getting all the necessary documents ready so as to comply with the new traffic rules.

The Transport Department has also been instructed by the CM to strengthen facilitation centres, open extra counters, hold camps in public institutions to enable motorists to update their compliance status.

“This process will continue over the next three months so that adequate time is made available to the public to ensure compliance. Massive Road Safety awareness campaign will be carried out to sensitise public on the new norms,” said Patnaik in a statement.