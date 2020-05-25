New Delhi: In a significant relief from the scorching heat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted that dust and thunderstorms are likely over several parts of north India on May 29-30. Also Read - Sudden Change of Weather: Massive Dust Storm, Thunderstorm Hit Delhi-NCR

IMD Regional Head Kuldeep Srivastava told news agency PTI that due to a western disturbance and easterly winds, dust storm and thunderstorm activity is likely over Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on May 29-30.

He further added that the wind speed is also likely to be around 50-60 kilometres per hour during this period and this will bring relief from the intense heat.

The prediction from the IMD comes at a time when several parts of North India such as Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and parts of Uttar Pradesh have been experiencing blistering heat for days with temperatures soaring above 45 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the IMD had issued a red alert for many parts in north India for May 25-26 when the prevailing heatwave conditions are expected to peak.

A western disturbance is a cyclonic storm that originates in the Mediterranean Sea and travels across Central Asia. When it comes in contact with the Himalayas, it brings rains to the hills and the plains.

The IMD in its daily bulletin has recorded heatwave conditions over some parts and severe heatwave conditions at isolated pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha during May 25-27.

The IMD has also predicted heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab, Chhattisgarh, interior Odisha, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, interior Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar and Jharkhand during next 2-3 days.

It said that due to prevailing dry north-westerly winds over plains of northwest India, central India and adjoining interior parts of eastern India, present heatwave conditions very likely to continue to prevail over these areas till May 28 with peak intensity on May 25 and 26.