New Delhi: As India suffered through a severe heatwave this summer, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted normal weather conditions without any heatwave for the next five days over most parts of the country. The weather agency predicted the onset of much-awaited monsoon rains over Kerala cost in 2-3 days. According to RK Jenamani, senior scientist at IMD, the western disturbance is active in the western Himalayan region, and rainfall is very likely there, due to which Delhi will have cloudy weather for the next two days.

"Due to rainfall, temperatures are below normal and normal in most parts of India. There'll be no heatwave conditions in the next 5 days. Western disturbance is active in the western Himalayan region and will cause rains there. Delhi will have cloudy conditions for the next two days," Jenamani told news agency ANI.

Talking about the arrival of the monsoon in India, the weather scientist said the southwest monsoon has advanced into more parts of the south Arabian Sea and parts of Lakshadweep. "In the last 24 hours, presence of clouds have increased over Kerala coast and southeast Arabian sea. Conditions are favourable for further advancement of the southwest monsoon. The onset of monsoon over Kerala is likely to be in 2-3 days," he said.

As per the weather agency, under the influence of a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over Iran and adjoining Afghanistan in middle tropospheric levels, isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds are very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh during the next 4 days.

Isolated rainfall is also predicted over Uttarakhand, north Punjab, north Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan during next 2-3 days. Further, IMD said an isolated hailstorm is likely over south Punjab, south Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh on Friday and over Uttarakhand on Friday and Saturday.