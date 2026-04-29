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Relief for North India as rain lashes states; IMD forecasts wet spell across these areas; Delhi, UP, Uttarakhand see temperature dip | All details

Relief for North India as rain lashes states; IMD forecasts wet spell across these areas; Delhi, UP, Uttarakhand see temperature dip | All details

Several northern states witnessed a drop in temperatures after light rain, with IMD predicting continued wet conditions in parts of the region.

Delhi rain (Image: ANI)

IMD weather update: A brief spell of rain and thunderstorms brought much-needed relief from the intense heat across several parts of north India on Wednesday, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. As per the recent weather update issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures dipped slightly following days of scorching conditions, aided by changing weather patterns such as cyclonic circulation and cloud cover. While some regions experienced moderate rainfall, others like Rajasthan continued to face high temperatures despite minor fluctuations. Here is the state-wise weather update of Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

IMD Delhi weather update

Despite the hot conditions, Delhi saw a noticeable decrease in maximum temperatures, with the mercury settling around 37 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, a welcome shift from above-normal temperatures. Weather experts have attributed the sudden change in conditions to a cyclonic circulation over adjoining areas of Delhi.

Also read: Delhi weather: IMD issues yellow alert as heatwave grips the capital, relief expected in parts of north India soon

Himachal weather update

In Himachal Pradesh, the Shimla Meteorological office has predicted a wet spell until May 5, as many places across the state experienced light to moderate rains in the past 24 hours. Kukumseri recorded the coldest temperature at night, dipping to 5.6 degrees Celsius, while Una reached a high of 35.8 degrees Celsius during the day.

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Also read: IMD Weather Update: Heatwave grips Delhi-NCR, Kerala on Orange alert, School timings revised in Jaipur, Jharkhand; Check state-wise updates

Haryana and Punjab weather update

Most areas in Haryana and Punjab reported maximum temperatures below normal, hovering up to three degrees Celsius less than typical levels. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 36.5 degrees Celsius.

Light rain helped reduce temperatures in Uttar Pradesh as well, with the state capital, Lucknow, witnessing 0.8 mm of rainfall and maximum temperatures settling below 40 degrees Celsius at 39.3 degrees Celsius.

Rajasthan IMD weather update

In Rajasthan, most areas have been experiencing intense heat, although a slight decrease in maximum temperatures provided some relief to residents due to easterly winds and cloud cover on Wednesday. The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur reported that Chittorgarh recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 43.4 degrees Celsius during the day.

Also read: IMD rain alert: Relief for residents of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana amid heatwave as weather department predicts rain on these dates

Uttarakhand IMD weather update

In Uttarakhand, the Meteorological Centre issued an alert on Wednesday for light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds across several districts during the next 24 to 48 hours.

(With agency inputs)

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