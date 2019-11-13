New Delhi: In a major relief for the 17 Karnataka MLAs disqualified by then-speaker Ramesh Kumar in July, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that they can contest the upcoming bypolls in the state, scheduled for December 5.

Supreme Court says that the 17 Karnataka MLAs can contest the by-elections in the state. https://t.co/UEW8qTzNRj — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2019

The top court, however, upheld their disqualification. But it also struck down the Constitutional provision which fixed the time period for their disqualification, thus making them eligible to contest the bypolls.

The 17 MLAs-14 from Congress and three from Janata Dal (Secular) had rebelled against the coalition government under Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) and flew to Mumbai and stayed there