Home

News

‘Religious Conversion Is A Major Problem, Not Only For Jharkhand But…’: State BJP President Babulal Marandi

‘Religious Conversion Is A Major Problem, Not Only For Jharkhand But…’: State BJP President Babulal Marandi

Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi has spoken on the issue of Religious Conversion and has said that this is not just a problem of Jharkhand but the entire country.

Babulal Marandi

New Delhi: Religious Conversions has become a big issue in the country and there are several political parties who are blaming each other for the alarming increase in cases of Religious Conversions. This practice is extremely disturbing and in a way, is an attack on the nation’s diversity and unity. Amid the discussions regarding Religious Conversions, the BJP Chief of Jharkhand and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi has made a statement on the same. The political leader has agreed to the fact that Religious Conversion is a major problem but at the same time, he has also pointed out that this problem is not just for Jharkhand but for the entire country. Read more to find out what Marandi has to say about this issue..

Trending Now

Babulal Marandi On Problem Of Religious Conversions In India

Former Jharkhand CM and state BJP president Babulal Marandi says, “Religious conversion is a major problem, not only for Jharkhand but the entire country. The previous state government had formed laws too – punishment for anyone who converts people by luring people or forcefully, after a complaint is made against them. There was fear among people but after Hemant Soren government came, the fear among the people died.”

You may like to read

He further said, “When there was the BJP government, we started conserving their religious places…When Hemant Soren government was formed, it caused laxity and did not pay much attention towards that. I still believe that if we have to stop conversion, we need to conserve and develop their religious places…”

Supreme Court On Religious Conversion In The Country

Earlier this year, in January, Supreme Court of India observed that religious conversion is a serious issue which should not be given a political colour and sought the assistance of Attorney General R Venkataramani on a plea seeking direction to the Centre and states to take stringent steps to control fraudulent religious conversions. A bench of Justices M R Shah and C T Ravikumar asked Venkataramani to appear in the matter in which the petitioner sought a check on religious conversions through “intimidation, threatening, deceivingly luring through gifts and monetary benefits”, and assist as amicus curiae.

The top court said “prime facie” it feels religious conversions are actually happening. It said there is a difference between the right to freedom of religion and right to convert. “We want your assistance also, AG. Religious conversions by force, allurement etc. There are ways and ways, anything by allurement, if that is happening, then what should be done? What are the corrective measures that can be taken?” the bench said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.