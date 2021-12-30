New Delhi: Religious leader Kalicharan alias Abhijit Sarag has been arrested from Madhya Pradesh’s Khajuraho for allegedly making derogatory comments against Mahatma Gandhi and praising Nathuram Godse. Addressing a contentious religious conclave in Raipur on December 26, Kalicharan had hailed Gandhi’s assassin, Nathuram Godse. He had also asked people to elect a staunch Hindu leader as the head of the government in order to protect the religion.Also Read - Gandhi-Savarkar Row: Don't Think Mahatma Gandhi is Father of Nation, Says Veer Savarkar's Grandson | WATCH

“Kalicharan was staying in a rented accommodation near Bageshwar Dham, 25 km from Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh. Raipur Police arrested him at 4 am today. By late evening, the police team will reach Raipur with the accused”, said SP Raipur Prashant Agarwal, adding that a case has been registered against him in Tikrapara Police Station of Raipur. Also Read - Godse First Look: Mahesh Manjrekar Announces Film On Nathuram Godse On Mahatma Gandhi’s Birth Anniversary

Chhattisgarh | Kalicharan Maharaj was staying in a rented accommodation near Bageshwar Dham, 25 km from Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh. Raipur Police arrested him at 4 am today. By late evening, the police team will reach Raipur with the accused: SP Raipur Prashant Agarwal — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2021

Also Read - 5 Nutrition And Diet Tips Millennials Should Take From Mahatma Gandhi

Earlier on Monday, local Congress leaders staged a protest outside the City Kotwali police station here against him for allegedly hurting the sentiments of people. Former party president Rahul Gandhi too had tweeted #Gandhiforever and quoted Gandhi that “you cannot imprison my thoughts”.

A similar incident was reported to have taken place in Haridwar during an event held from December 17 to 20. The video clippings were circulated on social media, which said that “Hindus should arm themselves like those seen in Myanmar, every Hindu must pick up weapons and conduct a ‘Safayi Abhiyan’.”

The three-day event was organised by Yati Narasimhanand, a controversial religious leader who has been accused in the past of inciting violence. The Uttarakhand Police have lodged an FIR in the case against Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, who was former Shia Waqf board chairman and recently converted to Hinduism.