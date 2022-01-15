Haridwar: Yati Narsinghanand – one of the religious leaders who addressed an event called ‘Dharm Sansad’ in Haridwar last month that called for the genocide of Muslims – was arrested on Saturday, becoming the second person to be taken into custody following an intervention by the Supreme Court.Also Read - Haridwar Hate Speech Row: Wasim Rizvi Alias Jitendra Tyagi Arrested by Uttarakhand Police

Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi, who was Waseem Rizvi before he converted, was the first accused to be arrested in the hate speech case involving the Haridwar ‘Dharma Sansad’ or religious assembly. Also Read - Hate Speech Row: Supreme Court Issues Notice To Uttarakhand Government, Seeks Reply Within 10 Days

Haridwar | Religious leader Yati Narsinghanand arrested for Haridwar 'Dharm Sansad' hate speeches This is the second arrest in the case after Waseem Rizvi pic.twitter.com/2j0wv1Rsxz — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 15, 2022

Also Read - Makar Sankranti 2022: Haridwar, Rishikesh Put Complete Ban On Holy Dips In Ganga. Check Curbs Here

Over the last two weeks, the saffron-robed Narsinghanand has gone from cackling with cops about how a police officer “will be on our side” to cursing them – “all of you will die,” he said on Friday after the first arrest.

(With agency inputs)