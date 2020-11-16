New Delhi: All religious places of worship across Maharashtra which have been shut since the COVID-19 lockdown in March are reopening for devotees to offer prayers from today on the occasion of Diwali ‘Padwa’. Also Read - Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple Reopens, Devotees to be Allowed From Today

Adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols, devotees have already started visiting various temples across the state from early Monday morning. Speaking to ANI, a devotee visiting Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple said, “I feel fortunate that I visited the temple in the new year, after Diwali. I’m very happy. All COVID-19 precautionary measures are being taken here.” Also Read - UK PM Boris Johnson Self-isolates After Coming in Contact with COVID-positive MP

The gates of the places of worship were opened after midnight for the management officials to clean and sanitise the premises ahead of its reopening for devotees to offer early morning prayers. Also Read - Turning to Natural Alternatives For COVID-19 Treatment

“After midnight, the doors of the Dargah Sharif were opened and the management officials entered the premises. After cleaning, the dargah will be opened for devotees for early morning Namaz,” Mahim Dargah trustee Suhail Y Khandwani said.

Khandwani also urged the people to cooperate with the government and Dargah management to ensure people get to offer prayers without risking more exposure to COVID-19.

“People have been waiting for over eight months. Government SOP and internal SOP of the dargah will be followed. We have put up boards with government and Dargah SOPs. Only those with facemasks will be allowed inside the premises and their temperature will be recorded before entry,” he said.

The Dagdusheth Halwai Temple in Pune has also carried out a complete sanitisation process for the temple premises and made arrangements for the adherence to COVID-19 protocol.

Extending greetings to people on the occasion of the festival of lights on Saturday, state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray informed that all religious places including temples, shrines, churches, dargahs, etc. in the state will be allowed to reopen for devotees from November 16, but rules and safety protocol have to be followed strictly.

As per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) released by the state government, religious places located out of COVID-19 containment zones will be allowed to remain open as per the timings decided by authorities, and devotees will be allowed inside in a staggered manner.

CM Thackeray said in a statement: “We can’t forget that the demon coronavirus is still amongst us. Even though this demon is slowly falling silent now, we cannot be complacent. Citizens need to follow discipline.”

“Just like discipline and restraint were observed while celebrating Holi, Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri and Pandharpur wari (annual pilgrimage), followers of other faiths also celebrated festivals like Eid, Mount Mary festival by keeping the COVID-19 safety protocol in mind,” he said.

The CM said that although places of religious worship had to be shut during the pandemic, God was taking care of all devotees in the form of doctors, nurses and other health staff.

“Crowding will have to avoided. The reopening of religious places is not a government order, but the wish of the Almighty. Shoes will have to kept outside the premises and wearing masks is mandatory,” he said.

“If we follow discipline, we will get God’s blessings,” Thackeray said.

The SOP said only asymptomatic people will be allowed inside such places and wearing of a face mask is mandatory for devotees. The number of people to be allowed inside such places in a particular time slot will be decided on the size of the structure and ventilation.

Devotees will have to maintain social distancing while management of such places will have to conduct thermal scanning and make available hand wash or sanitiser, the SOP said.

Local authorities can further add any directions to these guidelines taking into consideration the local conditions.

“Only asymptomatic people will be allowed and staggering of visitors will be done. Footwear should be preferably taken off inside vehicles. Otherwise there should be separate slots for individuals or families. Seating arrangement should be made in such a way that proper social distancing is followed,” the guidelines said.

Touching of statues, holy books, idols is not allowed and large gatherings continue to remain prohibited, as per the SOP. Physical offering of ‘prasad’, distribution or sprinkling of holy water is not allowed.

In view of the potential threat of spread of the coronavirus infection, only recorded devotional music will be played, and choir or singing groups are not allowed, it said.

Among other guidelines, common prayer mats should be avoided and devotees should bring their own prayer mats or pieces of cloth, which they can take back with them.

(With agency inputs)