New Delhi: As fresh COVID-19 cases continue to remain low in the national capital, the Delhi government allowed the reopening of religious places for devotees from Friday. However, all religious places in the city must adhere to strict COVID-19 guidelines and standard operating procedures.Also Read - Delhi Govt Bans Chhath Puja Celebrations in Public Places Including River Banks, Temples

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued fresh COVID-19 guidelines on Thursday. Also Read - COVID-19: Delhi Govt School Teachers, Staffers to be Treated as on Leave, If Unvaccinated by THIS Date

Although the DDMA order permitted the entry of devotees to religious places, it prohibited large gatherings there.

Religious places in Delhi were closed for devotees for over five months, since April 19, following the imposition of a lockdown due to the severe second wave of COVID-19.

The DDMA also directed the district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to ensure strict compliance with COVID-appropriate behaviour in view of the upcoming festivals.

The authority in its fresh COVID-19 guidelines stated that fairs, melas, food stalls, jhoolas, rallies and processions will not be permitted during festivals in Delhi.

“Chhat pooja celebration shall not be allowed in public places and people are advised to celebrate the same at their homes,” the DDMA said in official order.

The activities permitted and prohibited by the DDMA will continue up to October 15 midnight.

(With inputs from PTI)